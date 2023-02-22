The big day came and Outer Banks finally premiered its third season. The acclaimed series came to Netflix with more drama than ever and the Pogues will have to deal with new problems. Here, check out the list of songs that appear in the episodes.

The third season of Outer Banks has finally made its debut in the Netflix catalog and the Pogues are once again not having peaceful days, as they are a magnet for trouble. Fans have not only been looking forward to the new episodes for the plot, but also to find out what songs will be used to develop the story.

Especially now that we know that JJ and Kaia, the characters played by Rudy Pankow and Madison Bailey, will take their relationship a step further. This means that we may hear several ballads or romantic themes. There will be several changes during the course of the season and three new characters will be incorporated.

The soundtrack of the first and second season has been a success, so Fil Eisler is in charge of the melody of the third installment. During the preview we could hear Sloop John B by The Beach Boys playing in the background. This has been used in several productions such as The Wolf Of Wall Street, Calendar Girls and Forrest Gump.

Outer Banks: List of the songs that appeared in Season 3