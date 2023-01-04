Welcome back to Poguelandia! The series starring Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline is very close to premiering its third season, but many are wondering: Are we about to witness the end of the Pogues? Here, check if there will be a fourth season of Outer Banks.

Outer Banks is back with its third season and this morning it was confirmed when it will arrive on the Netflix platform. The new episodes of the hit series will arrive to the catalog on February 23rd, so it will be a little over a month to see how the story of the Pogues continues. Production has already begun and once again takes place on one of the most beautiful beaches.

OBX is set in a community in a coastal town on the Outer Banks of North Carolina and revolves around a group of teenagers belonging to the community who are quite conflicted. Social division is one of the main issues and takes place between the wealthy seasonal residents and the working class locals, nicknamed the Kooks and Pogues.

The series has not only been recognized for the adventures it portrays, but also for the incredible staging and other details, such as the soundtrack. The end of the second season left the fans hallucinating and it is time to know what will happen between the characters of Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline.

Does Season 3 mark the end of Outer Banks?

It is not yet known exactly what will happen with Outer Banks but many members of the production announced that the third season will be the last of the series. Which means that, so far, there are no plans for renewal by Netflix. But, all is not lost...

Jonas Pate, showrunner of the series, announced a few months ago that the show was planned to have between four or five seasons. So there is material for a while. Some rumors of a possible script for the fourth season have already begun to circulate and it would seem that it would come quite close to the new episodes that will premiere in February 2023.