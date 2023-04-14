Hakimi’s ex-wife is seeking a large divorce settlement from the PSG star after he was accused of rape and admitting to wanting to separate before the incident took place.

Actress Hiba Abouk is seeking a large divorce settlement from PSG star Achraf Hakimi. According to Abouk she had made the decision to separate from her ex-husband before the incident which involved Hakimi and a woman would lead to rape charges.

Abouk stated she had needed “time to digest the shock” of her ex-husband’s rape accusations and that she was “on the side of the victim”. Despite that Abouk on Instagram stated that the accusations made against the PSG star in February are “false”.

Hakimi on the field continues to start for PSG after returning from injury and has 4 goals in 23 games this season in Ligue 1. During his whole ordeal off the pitch with his ex-wife a French outlet is reporting that the World Cup star may have a legal loophole to hold on to 80% of his assets.

Achraf Hakimi loophole in divorce proceedings

According to Sportskeeda, Achraf Hakimi gives 80% of his salary to his mother. Most of his earnings are in his mother’s name leaving him to spend only 20% of what he makes.

That 20% is what is reported to be up for grabs in the divorce settlement, Abouk is seeking half of the PSG star’s earnings. Hakimi is one of the highest earning players in the French league with a reported monthly salary of 1 million euros per month.