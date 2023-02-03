Paco Rabanne has been one of the most revolutionary designers in the fashion world and his name has been installed in the industry as one of the greatest. Here, check out what has happened to the icon.

Paco Rabanne has not only been a successful designer, but has given a new name and style to futuristic fashion. He was one of the pioneers in using metal in garments and has generated several other ventures that have become massively popular, such as his perfume line, which to this day remains one of the most luxurious.

The Spaniard not only stood out for his designs, but also for being the first to set his fashion shows to music and incorporate unexpected materials into his ideas (such as metal, optical fibers, plastic and crepe paper). On Thursday night the sad news of his passing at the age of 88 was announced and the catwalk world is in mourning.

"Paco Rabanne made transgression magnetic - who else but him could convince the Parisian woman to demand dresses made of plastic and metal", stated José Manuel Albesa of Puig, the parent company of his brand, after announcing the event. His legacy will live on for decades and his work will be forever recognized.

What was Paco Rabanne's cause of death?

The Spanish designer died at the age of 88 at his residence in Portstall, in the northwest of France. The exact cause of death is not yet known and it is likely to be kept secret for a while, especially until the corresponding mourning process is completed. This morning, José Manuel Albesa was the one who spoke about the event.

"Paco Rabanne made transgression magnetic. Who else could induce fashionable Parisian women to clamor for dresses made of plastic and metal? Who else but Paco Rabanne could imagine a fragrance called Calandre (the word means 'automobile grill,' you know) and turn it into an icon of modern femininity?

That radical, rebellious spirit set him apart: there is only one Rabanne. With his passing, we remember once again his enormous influence on contemporary fashion, a spirit that lives on in the house that bears his name", communicated the president of Puig's fashion and beauty division.

What were Paco Rabanne's best works?

Paco has had a long list of successful jobs on the runway, but his designs as a couturier have not been the only thing that has brought him recognition in the industry. He has also developed one of the most popular perfume brands of the last decades.

In addition to his many fashion exploits, the designer was known to be extremely interested in astrology and the occult. During a 1975 magazine interview, he said, "I've always believed in magic, ever since I was 8 years old. I'm an Aquarius, that's why I'm on earth, to foresee World War III".

Although his predictions of Armageddon have not come true, his exotic interests have inspired some of his most popular products, such as when he launched a fragrance in relation to witches' brews.