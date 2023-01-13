Pamela Anderson is ready to tell how her story has really been. Here, check out when her new documentary "Pamela, A Love Story" will be released on Netflix.

Pamela Anderson is one of the most popular Hollywood celebrities worldwide and has been the face of several projects, but especially one that has taken her to the top of stardom: Baywatch. Since then, her name has been recognized in every corner of the world and so has her love story with Tommy Lee.

Last year saw the premiere of Pam & Tommy, the miniseries that narrated the theft of the intimate video of the actress with the drummer of Mötley Crüe. It starred Lily James and Sebastian Stan, while Hulu is the platform that has the rights. The production went on to get 10 nominations at the Emmy Awards and won 1.

However, Anderson did not like the work and assured that this was not how things happened. So she decided to launch her own documentary, by the hand of Netflix, to finally give her own version of events. This is titled Pamela, A Love Story and will tell a little of what has been her life, from her beginnings to her mistakes and achievements.

When is 'Pamela, A Love Story' coming to Netflix?

The Ryan White-directed documentary will hit the streaming platform on Tuesday, January 31. As already revealed, the goal of the upcoming work is to give the actress and model is space to tell her side of the story, as many feel she has been exploited throughout her career.

The official synopsis of the new production claims it is "An intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world's most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela, a love story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson's life and career, from small-town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and loving mother".