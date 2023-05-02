Paramount+ has become one of the favorite services when it comes to watching quality content and one of the most popular horror franchises took the top spot as the most watched movie. Here, check it out.

Over the months, Paramount+ has been adding new great titles to its catalog and users have been able to appreciate it. It is one of its latest releases which has positioned itself as number one in the ranking of most viewed movies on the platform.

Horror stories have not had as much impact in recent years as in the past few months. The industry took another turn and it seems that certain titles became profitable again, and many others have earned the honor of being considered a cult film.

Smile, the Halloween franchise and the films directed by Ti West with Mia Goth have revolutionized horror fans. Since last Halloween, gore and gory plots have taken over the movie theaters. Now, it's time to check which one drove users crazy...

Scream VI is Paramount+'s most-watched film

The sixth installment of the franchise originated by Wes Craven premiered on the streaming platform on April 25, so it has not been in the catalog for too long and has already become the most watched movie in all of Paramount+.

The service, which is offering a one-week free trial in the U.S., has the Ghostface story in the No. 1 spot, with PAW Patrol: The Movie in second place and 80 for Brady in third.

Top Gun: Maverick was in first place for several months but finally Jenna Ortega's production came along and took the top spot. In fifth place is Scream, the original installment, where Drew Barrymore had her big moment of fame in the first few minutes.