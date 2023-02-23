Paris Hilton has always been one of the most important faces in Hollywood and has been a trendsetter since she was very young. Here, check out what her net worth is until 2023.

Years go by and Paris Hilton does not stop being trendy. The model has had a great evolution in her personal life as well as in her career. After going through many vocations, such as modeling or acting, she is finally pursuing one of her greatest passions: being a renowned DJ. In addition, she has married and welcomed her first child.

In January of this year, she and Carter Reum announced that they welcomed their first baby together via surrogate, but they had never communicated what the baby's name was or even what it meant. However, they finally made the big reveal and made public that they named him Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

"We plan to call it Phoenix, a name I decided on years ago when I was looking for cities, countries and states on a map looking for something that combined with Paris and London", said the entrepreneur during her podcast This is Paris, where she announced that her upcoming memoir, Paris: The Memoir, will be released on March 14.

What is Paris Hilton's net worth?

Paris is not only a mogul but also rubs shoulders with the richest celebrities in the industry and the country. She currently has a fortune of $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Most of her net worth is attributed to royalties from her fragrances, so she is likely to earn 20-30% of the profits generated.

She comes from a very wealthy family, as she is the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of the Hilton hotel chain. However, the young woman has forged her own fortune through a highly lucrative sponsorship, while creating an empire of popular products.

She has several licenses spread around the world, where she sells clothing, perfumes, handbags and more under her own brand. Through 2023, it has backed nearly 17 fragrances that have generated more than $2 billion in gross revenues alone.

