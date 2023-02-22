Playwright Celine Song's feature debut 'Past Live's has enchanted critics since its premiere last month at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Here's what we know about when and how to watch it in the US.

It seems like romance is alive in cinema. 2023 is a year in which many rom-coms are expected to release such as ‘Maybe I Do’ or ‘Love Again,’ however, there are also several romantic dramas that are coming our way. One of the most anticipated is ‘Past Lives,’ the directorial film debut from Celine Song.

The film, which stars Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro, follows a decades-long connection between Nora (Lee) and Hae Sung (Yoo). While the two of them meet during primary school in Seoul, they lose contact as Nora’s family emigrates to Canada.

The story centers around Hae Sung’s visit to Nora, after she already married Arthur (Magaro). With rave reviews from critics after its premiere at Sundance Film Festival, ‘Past Lives’ is a must watch this year. Here, check out when it is coming out and how you can watch it.

Where to watch ‘Past Lives’ in the US

There’s no official release date for ‘Past Lives’ yet, but the film is being distributed by A24. The first trailer was released on Wednesday Feb. 22nd and it only reads “Coming Soon.” After being premiered on Sundance last month, it was also screened during Berlinale, in which Kristen Stewart is Jury’s president.

The reviews have been all positive for the film, with a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Deadline wrote about it: “Celine Song has killed two birds with one stone, creating an elegant and unexpectedly mesmerizing character piece that speaks profoundly to the concept of love in the modern age while using an intelligent and ambitious, but still very relatable woman to do so.”

Song has wrote plays such as “Endlings” and “The Seagull on The Sims 4.” Vanity Fair called ‘Past Lives’ an “as auspicious a debut as one can hope to see at Sundance, the announcement of a filmmaker confident in her craft and generous with her heart.”

*This article will be updated.