Iconic English pop band S Club 7 has lost one of its most important members, vocalist Paul Cattermole, just weeks before going on tour. Here, check out what happened to the star.

Paul Cattermole was one of the favorite vocalists of the British band S Club 7, which was created by Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller. Weeks after the group announced a new 25th anniversary tour, the family has announced his death at the age of 46.

The remaining members of the 90's music group posted a painful message on social media, letting their fans know how they feel. "There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are grateful for the wonderful memories we have", they wrote.

In addition to the singer, this was composed of Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt and Rachel Stevens. The English pop music industry is in mourning. Here we tell you if the cause of death has been revealed and what those close to him have said.

Is the cause of death of Paul Cattermole known?

Although his family made an extensive statement about the sad event, the cause of Paul's death is still unknown. However, Dorset Police confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole. Paul was found yesterday, April 6, 2023, at his home in Dorset (southwest England) and pronounced dead in the afternoon", they said in a statement.

One of the people who has been most devastated by the event has been Hannah Spearritt, Cattermole's ex-girlfriend and bandmate. Mail Online was who assured that the star "is absolutely devastated".

A close source confirmed to the media "Everyone was looking forward to the reunion tour and reliving their incredible memories together. Paul has been and always will be a big part of Hannah's journey. Right now, she is beside herself".