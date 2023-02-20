While Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers haven't responded to any speculation surrounding their relationship so far, the 'Aftersun' actor opened up about the breakup rumors and how they have changed his views with media.

Paul Mescal is in the middle of his first awards season as a nominee for the biggest prizes, including the Oscar. The British actor blew critics and viewers away thanks to his work in Charlotte Wells’ ‘Aftersun,’ in which he stars opposite Frankie Corio.

It’s not the first time that Mescal is receiving praise, though. His breakthrough role was as Connel in the celebrated BBC miniseries ‘Normal People,’ for which he won a British Academy Television Award for Best Actor.

Besides that, Mescal has several projects in the works, including the highly-anticipated ‘Gladiator’ sequel. However, while he’s promoting his latest film, he has been asked about his personal life, and particularly about his relationship with singer Phoebe Bridgers. Here’s what he said about the breakup rumors.

Paul Mescal talks Phoebe Bridgers’ breakup rumors for the first time

Mescal and Bridgers reportedly met after interchanging messages on Twitter in May 2020. Then, the duo made their red carpet debut in November 2021, which was then followed by the two attending the Met Gala together in May 2022. In November 2022, The Guardian reported they were engaged.

However, breakup rumors started floating in December, after Brigers was caught hanging around with comedian and actor Bo Burnham. Despite the constant reports and rumors, neither Mescal or Bridgers have confirmed anything. However, the ‘Normal People’ star did address the speculation in a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

He told the magazine that he was tempted to respond to the rumors, but he doesn’t “think that's a wise thing to do.” He added: "When Normal People came out, I was very forthright in interviews, and it didn't actually serve me. But the temptation still exists to be like, ‘Shut the f--- up. This is my life. This is what's going on. Or this is what's not going on.'"

He also said that he will try to keep his romantic life to himself. "As much as I can, that's going to be my life that is private," he continued. "That's a difficult thing to achieve. But giving strangers an answer about my life doesn't actually help me. It's like a quick boost of serotonin, being like, ‘I've said what I need to say.' And then it's just Twitter fodder."