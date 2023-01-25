Paul Mescal has received his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor thanks to his role in Charlotte Wells’ drama Aftersun. However, the 'Normal People' star has a lot of projects under his sleeve. Check out where you can find him next.

Paul Mescal has received his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor thanks to his role in Charlotte Wells’ drama Aftersun. The Irish actor is celebrating a tremendous success thanks to his first-ever leading man role in a feature film, but there are more to come.

After starring on the Hulu series ‘Normal People’ alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones, Mescal’s career has been in steady-fast ascent. His role as Connell not only earned him an Emmy nomination, as well as a BAFTA win, it also opened up the doors for him.

However, just like other well-known actor Robert Pattinson, he has been careful with the roles he chooses to play. And he isn’t even afraid of appearing in theater, as he is now starring in the critically acclaimed play ‘Streetcar Named Desire’ in London. Here’s where you can find him next.

Paul Mescal’s upcoming movies and TV shows

The star will appear in the highly anticipated sequel of Gladiator, which helped Russel Crowe win an Oscar. It will be directed by Ridley Scott and the script is written by David Scarpa.The story will follow in the footsteps of Lucius, the son of Lucilla and nephew of Commodus.

Richard Lintaker’s Merrily We Roll Along (TBD)

Mescal will join the project, which is set to be filmed throughout 20 years, after Blake Jenner left out the film due to domestic violence allegations from his ex-wife and Supergirl star Melissa Benoit. The movie is based on the life of Franklin Shepard.

Carmen (2023)

This musical follows the improbable love story of Carmen (Melissa Barrera, In the Heights), a Mexican woman trying to cross the border, and Aiden (Mescal), an American veteran struggling to adjust to civilian life. It’s directed by Benjamin Millepied.

God's Creatures (March 31, 2023)

The A24 movie also stars Emily Watson and is directed by Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer. It centers on a young Irish man named Brian, whose mother, Aileen, is his biggest supporter and champion. But when she tells a lie for him after he commits a heinous act, their family and community are nearly ripped apart.

Foe (TBD)

Alongside Saoirse Ronan and Aaron Pierre, this sci-fi thriller is an adaptation of the best-selling 2018 novel by Iain Reid, who also is involved in the project. It will be directed and co-written by Garth Davis (“Top of the Lake,” the Oscar-nominated “Lion”).

Strangers (TBD)

This is a fantasy film and a loose adaptation of the 1987 novel Strangers by Taichi Yamada. It also stars Andrew Scott, Claire Foy, and Jamie Bell, and it’s directed by Andrew Haigh. It will follow Adam (Scott) a screenwriter living in London, discovers in his childhood home his long-dead parents looking the same as they did 30 years ago, after an encounter with his neighbor Harry (Mescal).