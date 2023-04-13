Pedro Pascal has been named one of TIME's Most Influential People of 2023 as one of the “icons.” The essay was written by Sarah Paulson, his longtime friend. Check out everything you know about their friendship.

Pedro Pascal has been named one of TIME's Most Influential People of 2023 as one of the “icons.” The actor has been on a hot streak thanks to his roles in “The Mandalorian” and “The Last Of Us,” and upcoming films such as “Strange Way of Life.”

While Pascal has been acting for more than 25 years, he is now enjoying a “sudden” stardom, which is not surprising to the people most close to him, such as friends and colleagues like Oscar Isaac or Sarah Paulson.

Actually, Paulson and Pascal go way back. In her essay for TIME, the actress writes that his friend is “the whole motherf***** deal,” saying she is not biased because she has known him for more than 30 years. If you want to know more about their relationship, keep reading.

Where did Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal meet?

Paulson and Pascal met when he was studying at the NYU Tisch School of the Arts in 1993 and befriended a group of recent LaGuardia High graduates, which Paulson was part of. The Emmy-winning actress told Esquire that she helped him during his struggling early days as an actor.

“There were times when I would give him my per diem from a job I was working on so that he could have money to feed himself,” she told the magazine in an interview published Tuesday. “We would go to see movies all the time in those years, and we would get so lost in them” she thinks to “escape mentally, emotionally, spiritually.”

Now, for TIME’s Magazine, she wrote that her friend is “powerful, soulful, hilarious, goofy, capable of having the deepest conversations, willing to hold your hair back when you’re sick, and in possession of the broadest shoulders to lean on. He is no figment—he’s real.”