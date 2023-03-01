Pedro Pascal is the actor of the moment and a heartthrob. Many of his fans wonder if he is single or in a relationship. Here, check out all about his current love life.

Pedro Pascal is the new man of the moment. The actor is one of the main characters of The Last Of Us and the main face of The Mandalorian, whose third season has just premiered on Disney's platform. He has been involved in the most famous franchises in the entertainment industry, such as Game of Thrones, where he played Oberyn Martell in the fourth season.

Now, his work as Joel in the acclaimed HBO and Naughty Dog series is making waves among viewers. It has been listed as one of the most important and most watched titles of this past year on the streaming platform. Thanks to this, it has already been confirmed the arrival of a second season, which will be adapting the second video game.

In recent years he has become one of Hollywood's most sought-after heartthrobs, and he has been many of his fans are wondering about his relationship status and if the Chilean actor has been dating someone recently. Here, check out all about the 47-year-old actor's love life...

Is Pedro Pascal single?

The Chilean actor is quite reserved with his personal life, but some relationships with several important figures have been attributed to him in the last time. One of them was Maria Dizzia, known for her role in Orange is the New Black. He was also linked to Lena Headey, with whom he shared the stage in Game of Thrones, but it turned out that they are just really good friends.

In addition, Pascal was also rumored to be in a relationship with Robin Tunney during 2015, especially after he was photographed together and in several events over the course of the year. However, Pedro is currently 100 percent single and has not announced any relationship.