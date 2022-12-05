Pedro Pascal is one of the most recognized actors in the industry and also one of the highest paid among his peers. Here, check out how much he has been paid for his most iconic characters and how much money he has made in his career.

It's going to be a big year for Pedro Pascal, as we will see him in several productions that promise to be a success. One of them is the third season of The Mandalorian and another is The Last of Us, the upcoming HBO adaptation based on the acclaimed video game of Naughty Dog. So we will be able to see him in action for a long time!

At TLOF, the 47-year-old actor will play the male lead, Joel. He is tasked with smuggling a young girl, Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) out of a quarantine zone and across the United States. First episodes of the promising series will hit the streaming platform on January 15, 2023.

Regarding the acclaimed Star Wars series, Pascal confirmed that the return will be epic. "There's a lot of things you're going to see. I think some of the best things about the first and second seasons were the surprises. We were able to keep Baby Grogu a secret. We were all able to keep Luke Skywalker's return to the world a secret. So there are more secrets to keep", he confessed during Comic Con Experience 2022.

Pedro Pascal salary as The Mandalorian

Pascal will get a significant raise for the third season of The Mandalorian, according to Daniel Richtman. Although the exact number has not been disclosed, it is estimated that he will receive a paycheck between $400,000 and $500,000 for being the star of the show.

After Gina Carano's departure, she confessed that she earned between $25,000 and $50,000 per episode and that the stars made much more. So Pedro is the number 1 star of the story, so he will get a great salary for this new installment.

Pedro Pascal salary in The Last of Us

Pedro's participation in The Last of Us has cost the production company a lot of money and he has become one of the highest paid TV stars after accepting the project. Variety confirmed that the actor will get a total of $600,000 for appearing in the 10 episodes of the series, which will have the first season.

What is Pedro Pascal's net worth?

The actor has a fortune of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. After his last works, he became one of the highest paid actors in television. He has been in major productions that have been among the most winning and acclaimed, such as Game of Thrones. Although he was only in one season as Oberyn Martell, his character was always remembered as one of the most witty and energetic.

On the other hand, one of his best paid roles was in Narcos, where he played Javier Peña, a DEA agent who was key in the real story on which the series was based. He was involved in the search and capture of Colombian drug trafficker Pablo Escobar.