'The Last of Us' and 'The Mandalorian' star Pedro Pascal has several upcoming projects, such as the sequel of Ridley Scott's Gladiator alongside Paul Mescal, as well as other movies and TV shows.

Pedro Pascal's upcoming projects: Gladiator 2 and everything he is doing next

Despite being in the business for over 25 years, Pedro Pascal has become a global star thanks to his latest shows, The Mandalorian and The Last of Us. And the Chilean actor is ready to extend his momentum with several upcoming roles.

Pascal started his career with several small roles in TV shows such asBuffy, The Vampire Slawyer, The Good Wife, and Graceland.He then got cast as Oberyn Martell in Games of Thrones, one his first breakthrough roles.

In movies, he also worked in Wonder Woman 1984, The Equalizer 2, Kingsman: The Golden Circle and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. So, what’s the actor doing next? Here’s everything we know about his projects.

Pedro Pascal’s next movies and TV shows

From Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, this western short will premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. It follows two middle-aged hitmen with a deep connection who meet up again after a 25-year separation. It also stars Ethan Hawke.

Directed by Tricia Cooke. It follows Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit who regrets yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and his demure friend Marian, who desperately needs to unwind. It will premiere on September 22, 2023.

After the successful first season, The Last of Us will return for a second season. Pedro Pascal plays Joel, a smuggler tasked with escorting the immune teenager Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across a post-apocalyptic United States.

Freaky Tales (Film)

It’s written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, and it will follow four interconnected stories taking place at real locations and during real historical events in 1987 Oakland, California.

My Dentist’s Murder Trial (TV series)

This series is a true-crime drama based on the New Yorker article from 2017, titled My Dentist’s Murder Trial: Adultery, false identities and a lethal sedation. The story follows Dr Gilberto Nunaz, a dentist who was charged with murdering his close friend Thomas Kolman using poison.

Pascal is also set to appear in the highly anticipated sequel of Gladiator, alongside other stars such as Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn. It will be directed by Ridley Scott from a script by David Scarpa.The story will follow in the footsteps of Lucius, the son of Lucilla and nephew of Commodus.