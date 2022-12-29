Pelé, the man who changed the game forever, passed away on Thursday, December 29. It is time to say goodbye to one of the greatest soccer players of all time. For that reason, here you can check which are the best documentaries about his life and where to watch them.

Pele's memoirs: How and where to watch documentaries about his life

Pelé has not only been a great soccer player but had established himself as the King and a star figure to look up to in the sports world. His daughter, Kely Nascimento, confirmed the sad news and revealed that he had passed away at the age of 82 at the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo.

The Brazilian legend had been battling advanced colon cancer for some time and had been undergoing oncological treatment since September 2021, when he had a tumor removed. His health condition had worsened in recent days and his family, especially his children, had already said goodbye.

He had one of the most admired and extensive careers in soccer. He made his debut in the First Division of the Peixe team just a few weeks before his 16th birthday in 1956 and from that moment on he had not stopped until his retirement in October 1977. Three national team world titles, 1283 goals and two club goals sum up the life of the native of Minas Gerais.

How and where to watch documentaries about Pele's life?

Pelé Forever (2004) – You can buy it at Vudu.

The life and professional career of Pelé, a world soccer legend. The documentary features rare archival footage and interviews with former soccer players, friends and family of the soccer star.

Pelé: Birth of a Legend (2016) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

The exciting and inspiring story of how a boy living in the Favelas is able to overcome the difficulties of his precarious way of life. This young man becomes the dream and hope of an entire country when he manages to lead the Brazilian team to its first World Cup in 1958.

Pelé (2021) – Available on Netflix.

Set against the backdrop of a turbulent Brazil, this documentary portrays the story of Pelé: from his beginnings as a new talent to his transformation into a national hero.