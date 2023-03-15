Penn Badgley has been enjoying the enormous success of Netflix's thriller series 'You.' That's why fans want to learn more about the actor, especially about his family.

Pen Badgley's wife and kids: All you need to know about the 'You' actor's family

The second part of Season 4 of the thriller series ‘You’ has arrived on Netflix. The series has been a sleeper-hit and has relaunched the career of Penn Badgley, who plays the murderous protagonist Joe. However, in real life, the actor is more of a homebody, and he actually enjoys a very stable and loving family.

However, before he got married, he was linked with two very famous actresses. He first dated his Gossip Girl co-star Blake Lively, while they were filming the show from 2007 to 2010. The relationship was very interesting to tabloids, and it ultimately didn’t survive the scrutiny.

Then, he dated Batman star Zoë Kravitz from 2011 to 2013. However, a year later after the split, he met his now wife, whom he is so in love with that he said he rejected appearing in intimate scenes during Season 4 of You. So, who is his wife and how many children do they have together?

Penn Badgley’s wife: Who is she?

Badgley is married to singer Domino Kirke. The pair started dating in 2014, and they married in New York in February 2017. The actor is very private but he recently spoke about how he didn’t feel comfortable during intimate scenes due to his relationship, stating ““My fidelity in my relationship. It’s important to me.”

Who are Penn Badgley’s kids?

Badgley and Kirke share a son, who was born in August 2020. The actor said that becoming a parent helped him for his role in “You,” as his character was also becoming a dad himself. He is also the step-dad to Kirke’s son from a previous relationship, who was born in 2009.