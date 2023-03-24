Penn Badgley has not only paid tribute to Taylor Swift with a video on his social networks but also spoiled a little bit the ending of You. Here, check out what the actor has done.

Penn Badgley finally released all the episodes of the fourth season of You, the Netflix series that has captivated the audience since 2018 and has become a must-see title in the catalog. Now, the protagonist has used his character to pay homage to one of the most popular singers in the industry: Taylor Swift.

The 33-year-old singer is currently on tour, developing her Eras Tour, whose theme and goal is to give fans a journey through the past and present. The first date took place on March 17 and on the same day she broke the record of being the first female artist to perform in front of an audience of more than 69,000 people.

The actor is the one who plays Joe Goldberg and during the passing of the seasons we have seen how the series used several references to the Lover interpreter. In the fourth installment, which was divided into two parts, we have not witnessed many but Badgley made sure that this happens and paid tribute to her with a Tik Tok video.

Is Joe Goldberg a Swiftie? Penn Badgley may have given us a clue

Now that the fourth season of You has finally released all its episodes, we finally know what happens to Joe Goldberg. The last few minutes of the season finale have taken several twists and turns, and no doubt, not many expected it to end this way.

Based on this Penn Badgley made a funny video of Tik Tok singing the song Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift and showing the two personalities of the character. There, we see how he appears singing the lyrics, along with two versions of himself and saying "It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me..."

It is not the first time we see how Joe is indirectly related to the singer-songwriter, but in the third season we heard how the finale ended with the song Exile in the background, while he made his lover Love disappear from the map and went to Europe to fake his own death.

In addition, it was Netflix's Spanish account who showed another of the many easter eggs of the singer in the series. There is a scene where Goldberg is seen entering a code to open the glass box, which ends up being 12-13-89.