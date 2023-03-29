Emily Henry's beloved novel 'People We Meet on Vacation' is going to be adapt for the big screen. Here's everything you need to know about the project, including potential release date, plot, and who could be in the cast.

Fans of romance, fantasy and young adult books will be very spoiled in the upcoming years, as there are several adaptations in the making, including ACOTAR, The Idea of You, Red, White and Royal Blue, and several more, including Emily Henry’s novel People We Meet on Vacation.

Henry, 33, has become one of the most successful romance authors over the past few years. After publishing several young adult novels, she embarked on the adult fiction romance genre with Beach Read (2020).

After the widespread success of that book, she continued with People We Meet on Vacation (2021) and Book Lovers (2022), which also is going to be adapted into a movie. Here, you can check all the details about the cinematic project of Poppy and Alex’s love story.

What is ‘People We Meet on Vacation’ about?

Poppy, a spontaneous blogger with wanderlust, and Alex, a reserved homebody lover of books, are best friends despite their opposite personalities. And they have a tradition: every summer they reunite for a weeklong vacation until their last trip, which will change everything between them.

Who is behind the adaptation of ‘People We Meet on Vacation’?

The studio behind the adaptation is 3000 Pictures (part of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group), and that Brett Haley was going to direct the film. He already worked in other book adaptations, such as All The Bright Places starring Elle Fanning. Meanwhile, Yulin Kuang adapted the script, which was approved by Henry herself, according to her newsletter.

Is there a cast announcement for the movie?

Sadly, no, there hasn’t been an announcement of which actors could interpret Alex and Poppy. As always, fans have their preferences. One pair of actors that fans could see as the two characters are Calahan Skogman and Danielle Galligan, from Shadow and Bone.

Is there a release date for the film?

There is no release date for the project yet, as we can only assume it is still in pre-production stages. However, we will let you know if anything changes so stay tuned!