Peso Pluma is a favorite to sing the Mexican anthem in the long awaited fight between Canelo Alvarez and John Ryder. Read here to check out who will get the honor at Guadalajara.

Peso Pluma took social media by storm when he became the first singer of the Regional Mexican genre to ever appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Thanks to the hit Ella Baila Sola, he earned the No.1 song in Spotify worldwide.

The young singer is a sensation after extraordinary collaborations with celebrities such as Becky G, Marshmello, Nicky Nicole, Natanael Cano and Luis Conriquez. The one with Raul Vega, called El Belicoso, put Peso Pluma on the map.

Next Saturday in Guadalajara, Peso Pluma could be chosen by Canelo Alvarez to sing the Mexican anthem prior to his boxing fight with John Ryder. It's a very special honor considering Canelo returns to his home country for the first time since 2011.

Who is Peso Pluma?

Peso Pluma is 23 years old and was born on June 15, 1999 in Zapopan, Mexico. His real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija and the music style he introduced to the world is a success by mixing the famous corridos with urban music and trap.

The nickname of Peso Pluma (Featherweight in English) appeared when legendary Mexican fighter Marco Antonio Barrera saw him perform and said he and his musicians were really thin. Just like boxers in the featherweight category.

Right now, Peso Pluma has surpassed Bad Bunny as the most listened artist in Mexico and has put six of his songs in the Billboard Hot 100. No other Mexican had ever done that.

Who will sing the Mexican anthem in Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder?

Though Peso Pluma was the favorite to sing the Mexican anthem as a superstar in music, Saul Alvarez confirmed he won't be at Guadalajara. Instead, Beto Vega will be in charge of one of the most important parts of the protocol prior to the fight.

Furthermore, Canelo confirmed there will be another surprise with a special guest to celebrate Jalisco. If the fighter is ready to show Guadalajara and its culture, Alejandro Fernandez could be an option, though the star has appeared with him in other occasions.