Peso Pluma is the new worldwide sensation in music. Check out more about him including his age, real name, girlfriend, nationality and the origin of his nickname.

Peso Pluma is living one of the best moments in his young career. During 2023, he has become the new star in music thanks to the amazing hit Ella Baila Sola as symbol of the Regional Mexican genre. The top song in Spotify worldwide. Among current celebrities, he's the name to follow.

His style is a success of mixing the famous corridos with urban music and trap. From that point on, the collaborations with Becky G, Marshmello, Nicky Nicole, Natanael Cano and Luis Conriquez propelled him. Now, Peso Pluma looks unstoppable.

How old is Peso Pluma?

Peso Pluma is 23 years old. He was born on June 15, 1999. The hit single Ella Baila Sola has reached Number 1 in Spotify worldwide.

What is the real name of Peso Pluma?

The real name of Peso Pluma is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija.

What is the origin of the nickname Peso Pluma?

Peso Pluma took his nickname from the name used for a boxing category in Spanish (peso pluma is Featherweight in English). It was a lucky episode. One day, Mexican fighter Marco Antonio Barrera saw him perform and said he and his musicians were really thin. Just like boxers in the featherweight category. Laija took it immediately as a massive idea.

What is the home country of Peso Pluma?

Peso Pluma is from Zapopan, Jalisco in Mexico. He was the first singer of the Regional Mexican genre to ever appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Who is Peso Pluma's girlfriend?

According to many reports, Jailyne Ojeda is the girlfriend of Peso Pluma. She is 25 years old and became a superstar as a model in OnlyFans with more than 14 million followers. She was born in Indio, California and her parents are Mexican.