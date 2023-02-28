The upcoming live-action adaptation "Peter Pan & Wendy" has an official trailer, and fans want to learn more about this project. Check out here who is in the cast, when is the release date and where to watch it.

Disney has unveiled the first official trailer for “Peter Pan & Wendy,” the studio’s latest live-action adaptation. The film is directed by David Lowery and it’s one of the highly-anticipated projects from the studio, alongside Halle Bailey’s “The Little Mermaid.”

The movie will follow the lead characters of Walt Disney’s 1953 animated classic in dual protagonist roles. The trailer, which follows a first-look footage during the D23 Expo in September, shows a confrontation between Wendy and Captain Hook.

This is the latest of several adaptations of 1904 with playwright J.M. Barrie’s work, “Peter Pan, or the Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up,” which not only include the animated film, but also Joe Wright’s Pan, Steven Spileber’s “Hook” and more. Here, check out what you need to know about this project.

Peter Pan & Wendy: Cast

Newcomers Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson will be portraying the titular roles of Peter Pan and Wendy. Meanwhile, Jude Law will play Captain Hook and Yara Shahidi will play Tinkerbell, being the first Black woman to ever take on the role.

The rest of the cast include Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Jim Gaffigan, Noah Matthews Matofsky, Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Felix de Sousa, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk, Diana Tsoy, Caelan Edie, and Florence Bensberg.

When is ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ coming out?

The movie will be available exclusively to stream on Disney+ from April 28th. It’s written by Lowery and Toby Halbrooks, with Adam Borba and Thomas M. Hammel are executive producing the film. Check out the trailer below: