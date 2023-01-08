Plane is the new movie starring Gerard Butler in pilot mode and ready to fight against the military. Here, check how and when to watch it via streaming.

Gerard Butler is back on the big screen and with a new action story, but this time he won't be alone, Mike Colter (Marvel's Luke Cage) will accompany him. Plane is one of the most anticipated action movies and is directed by French director, producer and screenwriter Jean-François Richet.

The 53-year-old actor, known for the classic 300, spoke about the type of work he likes to do and talked about heroic characters, where he stated "I've always liked the hero's journey, but without necessarily having to be the most incredible warrior, because we're all on the hero's journey".

During the course of the plot we will meet Brodie Torrance, a commercial pilot whose skills are put to the test after, during a severe storm, lightning strikes the plane and he must land immediately on the island of Jolo, off the Philippines. However, the accident was only the beginning...

Plane is going to be available for streaming?

It is estimated that the film will be available for streaming after spending a long time in theaters, which is scheduled for release on January 13. Normally, all Lionsgate works are usually released first on Starz and then on Roku. So anyone planning to see it should keep an eye on these platforms. Plane will have a duration of 1 hour and 47 minutes.