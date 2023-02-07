If you’re a ‘Knives Out’ and ‘Glass Onion’ fan, you can’t miss the murder mystery TV series created by Rian Johnson and starring Natasha Lyonne. Check out where you can catch the new episodes online.

If you’re a ‘Knives Out’ and ‘Glass Onion’ fan, you can’t miss the murder mystery TV series created by Rian Johnson and starring Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a casino worker traveling across the US who entangles herself into several unusual deaths of strangers throughout the way.

The show follows a case per episode, and among the guest stars are Adrien Brody, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, David Castañeda and more. Directed by Johnson, with Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman as showrunnes, the show has been met with critical acclaim.

Apart from Lyonne, Benjamin Bratt is a regular as Cliff LeGrand, the casino head of security; while Ron Perlman appears as Sterling Frost Sr., the casino owner. If you want to catch up with this series, which certainly will be in the award-talk next season, check out where you can watch it.

How to watch the series ‘Poker Face’ (2023) online

‘Poker Face’ is available to stream exclusively on PeacockTV. The series premiered on Thursday, January 26, 2023, with the first four episodes available immediately and the rest debuting on a weekly basis. So far, five episodes are out, the rest will premiere on:

"Exit Stage Death" - February 9, 2023

"The Future of the Sport" - February 16, 2023

"The Orpheus Syndrome" - February 23, 2023

"Escape from Shit Mountain" - March 2, 2023

"The Hook" - March 9, 2023

You can get PeacockTV for $4.99 per month with ads, and you have access to all the catalog on the platform. However, you can also subscribe to Peacock Premium Plus for $9,99 without ads.