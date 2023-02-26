Natasha Lyonne-led mystery comedy ‘Poker Face’ is one of the most successful shows of 2023. As the main character travels across the US, many people wonder where they filmed the show.

‘Poker Face’ is one of the most-talked-about shows of 2023. Starring Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a casino worker traveling across the US who has the unique ability to tell when people are lying. So, she immerses herself in mysterious situations.

The Peacock’s original series was created by Rian Johnson, who is also behind ‘Knives Out’ and ‘Glass Onion.’ Apart from Lyonne, the series has big names as guest stars such as Adrien Brody, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, David Castañeda and more.

As the show takes place in different cities across the USA, many fans wonder which are the filming locations. Here, check out everything we know about the places in which ‘Poker Face’ had production.

Where was ‘Poker Face’ filmed?

According to Men’s Health, per The Cinemaholic, Poker Face was filmed in several cities such as New York counties Ulster and Orange County, as well as Hudson Valley served as East Coast filming locations. Albuquerque, New Mexico, Nevada were also locations for the show.

However, the Frost Casino, sadly, isn’t a real place. Per Times Union, the casino was reportedly filmed in Hudson Valley. Also, The Riverside Casino in Laughlin, Nevada was used as the Frost Casino's exterior.

You can watch ‘Poker Face’ on PeacockTV, the episodes debut weekly every Thursday, after the first five episodes premiered together. The finale will air on March 9. In its premiere week, the show was the third most watched in the US.