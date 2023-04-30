The British movie “Polite Society” wowed critics after its premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The feature film debut for writer and director Nida Manzoor and stars Priya Kansara. Here, check out where to watch it.

After its premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, “Polite Society” has earned some buzz before its release in theaters. The British movie is the feature film debut for writer and director Nida Manzoor, comedy show We Are Lady Parts.

The film stars Priya Kansara (Bridgerton), as enthusiast Ria, who dreams of becoming a stunt performer when she grows up. She also is determined to stop her older sister Lena (Ritu Arya) from marrying the wealthy, seemingly ideal Salim Shah for her to also become an artist.

The movie follows the classic musical Bollywood-style, while also combining action, comedy and drama. The rest of the cast includes Nimra Bucha, Akshay Khanna, Seraphina Beh, Ella Bruccoleri, Shona Babayemi, Shobu Kapoor, and Jeff Mirza. Here, check out how to watch it.

When and where to watch ‘Polite Society’ online

‘Polite Society’ was released in theaters on April 28, 2023 in the US and UK. For now, the only way to watch it is in cinemas, and you can check out availability in theaters near you on websites such as Fandango, Regal, AMC Theatres and more.

While there’s no official release date for streaming yet, the movie is being distributed by Focus Features, which is owned by Comcast as a division of Universal Pictures. That means that there’s a chance for the film to arrive on Peacock, which is an NBCUniversal platform.

Universal doesn’t have any strict rule about when movies come to streaming after their theatrical release. Some are release on streaming simultaneously, so we have to wait for official information on the matter.

*This article will be updated.