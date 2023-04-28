Emma Stone will join a cast of big names to bring Poor Things to life. The re-imagining of Frankenstein promises to be one of the best of the year and here, check out everything you need to know.

Poor Things is the new work of director Yorgos Lanthimos, whose screenplay is written by Tony McNamara and based on the novel by Alasdair Gray. The story is described as a re-imagining of Frankenstein and promises to be one of the best films of the year.

In the development of the plot we will see a lot of romance and science fiction, so it is time for the stars of the movie to bring out their best acting skills. It is rated R, so it will contain scenes of violence, gore, language not suitable for all audiences and disturbing material.

It will star Emma Stone, who has already worked with the Greek filmmaker on several occasions. The project will count as their third collaboration, following The Favourite in 2018, the short film Vlihi and Greek National Opera in 2022.

Who are the cast of Poor Things?

The cast is made up of big names from the Hollywood industry. Emma Stone will star as Bella Baxter. While Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe will partner her as Duncan and Dr. Godwin Baxter. Here, check out the complete cast list and their respective roles in Poor Things:

Emma Stone as Bella Baxter

Margaret Qualley

Mark Ruffalo as Duncan Wedderburn

Willem Dafoe as Dr. Godwin Baxter

Charlie Hiscock as Fop #2

Christopher Abbott

Jerrod Carmichael as Harry Astley

Kathryn Hunter as Swiney

Damien Bonnard

Ramy Youssef as Max McCandless

Jeremy Wheeler as Ship Officer

John Locke as David

Jack Barton as Fop #1

Vivienne Soan as Duchess

Wayne Brett as Priest

Roderick Hill as Man in Park

Andrew Hefler as Boring Guy

Suzy Bemba

What will Poor Things be about?

IMDb has defined the film as a "Victorian tale of love, discovery and scientific daring". While the official Film Updates account shared a short description of the main character, where it said "Hungry for worldliness, Bella runs off with Duncan, a debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents".

The plot will tell the story of Balle Baxter, a woman who drowns after escaping from her abusive husband and ends up being brought back to life by a scientist who replaces her brain with that of her unborn child.

When will Poor Things premiere?

Poor Things will have its grand premiere on September 8, 2023 in all movie theaters, so before it debuts on a streaming platform, it will have to spend a long time in theaters. It is estimated to be one of the director's most popular works and could be nominated for a major award.