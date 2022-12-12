The winning numbers for the Powerball Lottery drawing on Monday, December 12, 2022 are right here. Find out if you have the winning ticket for tonight's $124 million jackpot.

The winning numbers for the Powerball Lottery’s $124 million jackpot have been drawn for tonight. Powerball Lottery's drawings take place each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Monday, December 12, 2022 lottery results and winnning numbers have been revealed.

Powerball Lottery tickets cost $2 dollars per play, which are sold in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, in 45 U.S. states; as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The proceeds of every Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

For every Powerball Lottery drawing, the jackpot has increased depending on the prizes claimed. For tonight’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot has increased by $8-million. In fact, the Saturday’s drawing had two $1-million-dollar winners in Ohio and Tennessee. Also, 12 people won $50,000. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Monday, December 12, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 55-16-50-31-61 and the Power Ball number is 9. The PowerPlay Multiplier is 4. According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity. So it will be paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or to be paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. For tonight's jackpot, the cash prize is an estimated $66.9 million.