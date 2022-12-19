Here, find out the winning numbers and the lottery results for the Powerball Drawing for Monday, December 19, 2022.

Tonight’s winning numbers for the $158 million Powerball Lottery’s jackpot have been drawn. Each Powerball Lottery drawing takes place three times a week, specifically Each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Check out if you have hit the Powerball drawing for Monday, December 19, 2022.

Powerball Lottery tickets cost $2 dollars per play, which are sold in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, and other 40 U.S. states; as well as in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The proceeds of every Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

Each time there’s a new drawing, the Powerball Lottery's jackpot increases depending on the prizes won in the last drawing. For this Monday night’s drawing, the jackpot has increased by $9 million. In fact, last Saturday's drawing had 11 people who won $50,000. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Monday, December 19, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 55-37-65-7-67 and the Power Ball number is 12. The PowerPlay Multiplier is 5. According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity. So it will be paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or to be paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. Tonight's cash prize is $85 million.