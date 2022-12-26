Here, find out the winning numbers and the Powerball lottery results for the Powerball Drawing for Monday, December 26, 2022. The drawing is for the $201 million jackpot.

The winning numbers for the Powerball Lottery’s $201 million jackpot have been drawn. Powerball Lottery drawings take place each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Monday, December 26, 2022 the Powerball drawing has taken place and the lottery results and winning numbers have been revealed.

Powerball Lottery tickets cost $2 dollars per play, which are sold in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, among 45 U.S. states; as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The proceeds of every Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

After every Powerball Lottery drawing, the jackpot changes depending on the prizes claimed. For this Monday night's drawing, the Powerball jackpot has increased by $15 million. In fact, the Saturday’s drawing had 8 players who won $50,000. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Monday, December 26, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 60-41-47-17-61 and the Power Ball number is 17. The PowerPlay Multiplier is 3. According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity. So it will be paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or to be paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. For tonight's drawing, the cash prize value is an estimated $105 million.