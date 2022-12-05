The Powerball Lottery results and the winning numbers for the Monday, December 5, 2022 drawing are out. Find out if you have the ticket with the lucky numbers for the Powerball Drawing worth an estimate $89 million dollars.

Tonight’s winning numbers for the $89-million-dollar Powerball Lottery’s jackpot have been drawn. Each Powerball Lottery drawing takes place three times a week, so each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET) the Powerball drawing takes place. Check out if you have the winning ticket with the numbers for the drawing on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Powerball Lottery tickets cost $2 dollars per play, which are sold in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, and the other 40 U.S. states; as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The proceeds of every Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

Each time there’s a new drawing, the Powerball jackpot increases depending on the prizes won in the last drawing. For this Monday's drawing, the jackpot has increased by $8 million dollars. In fact, last Saturday’s drawing had 25 people won $50,000 all over the US. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Monday, December 5, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 35-54-55-45-47 and the Power Ball number is 14, while the PowerPlay Multiplier is 2. According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity. So it will be paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or to be paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. Tonight's cash prize is worth an estimated $47.1 million dollars.