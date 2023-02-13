Start off your week with another Powerball drawing! The results for this Monday, February 13, 2023 are here and you can see the winning numbers in this article.

The results for the $45 million Powerball Lottery’s jackpot are here. As every week, the Powerball Lottery drawing takes place each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). In this article you will find the winning numbers for this Monday, February 13, 2023. See if you were lucky enough to hit the jackpot!

With each Powerball Lottery drawing, the jackpot has a massive change and it increases depending on how many winners were in the previous edition. But for this Monday, the prize restarted and it is $45 million.

Remember that if you live in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, and other 40 U.S. states; as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, you can buy a Powerball ticket for only $2 and try your luck to win millions.

Monday, February 13, 2023 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 17-26-37-61-65 and the Power Ball number is 02. The PowerPlay Multiplier is 2. Were the odds in your favor to win those $45 million?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity in order to divide the money in the best way possible and do not spend it as soon as it arrives to your pocket, but of course it all depends on the winner's decision.