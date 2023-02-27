The last Powerball drawing of the month has arrived and here are the results for this Monday, February 27, 2023. Were you lucky enough to hit the jackpot and guess all the winning numbers?

The results for the $131 million Powerball Lottery’s jackpot have arrived. As every week, the Powerball Lottery drawing takes place each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). In this article you will find all the winning numbers for this Monday, February 27, 2023, the last of the month. See if you were lucky enough to guess correctly!

With each Powerball Lottery drawing, the jackpot has a massive change and it increases depending on how many winners were in the previous edition. But for this Monday, the prize is at $131 million as it restarted a weeks ago.

Remember that if you live in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, and other 40 U.S. states; as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, you can buy a Powerball ticket for only $2 and try your luck to win millions.

Monday, February 27, 2023 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 55-49-16-28-51 and the Power Ball number is 23. The PowerPlay Multiplier is 2. Were the odds in your favor to win those $131 million?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity in order to divide the money in the best way possible and do not spend it as soon as it arrives to your pocket, but of course it all depends on the winner's decision.