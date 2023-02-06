To start the week, there's a new Powerball drawing and, as usual, here you will find the results of it. Here are the winning numbers for Monday, February 6, 2023. See if you were lucky enough to hit the jackpot!

The results for the $747 million Powerball Lottery’s jackpot have arrived. As every week, the Powerball Lottery drawing takes place each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). In this article you will find the winning numbers for this Monday, February 6, 2023. Were you lucky enogh to hit the jackpot?

With each Powerball Lottery drawing, the jackpot has a massive change and it increases depending on how many winners were in the previous edition. For this Monday's drawing, the prize increased to $747 million, more than $130 million from what last week presented.

Remember that if you live in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, and other 40 U.S. states; as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, you can buy a Powerball ticket for only $2 and try your luck to win millions.

Monday, February 6, 2023 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 22-11-23-05-69 and the Power Ball number is 07. The PowerPlay Multiplier is 2 . Were the odds in your favor to win those $613 million?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity in order to divide the money in the best way possible and do not spend it as soon as it arrives to your pocket, but of course it all depends on the winner's decision.