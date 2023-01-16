A new Powerball Drawing is here. In this article you will find the results for this Monday, January 16, 2023 and see if you were the lucky one to get those winning numbers.

The winning numbers for the $416 million Powerball Lottery’s jackpot are here. For those who don't know, each Powerball Lottery drawing takes place three times a week (Monday, Wednesday and Saturday) at 11:00 PM (ET). If you purchased a ticket for the Powerball Lottery drawing for Monday, January 16, 2023, you can check this article to see the all the winning numbers. Were you lucky enough to guess them?

If you live in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, and other 40 U.S. states; as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, you can buy a Powerball ticket for only $2 and try your luck to win millions.

With each Powerball Lottery drawing, the jackpot increases depending on the prizes given and those who couldn't get a winner. For this Monday's drawing, the Powerball jackpot has increased byand it is now a prize of $416 million.

Monday, January 16, 2023 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 14-33-04-61-39 and the Power Ball number is 03 . The PowerPlay Multiplier is 3 . Were the odds in your favor to win those $416 million?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity in order to divide the money in the best way possible and do not spend it as soon as it arrives to your pocket, but it all depends on the winner's decision.