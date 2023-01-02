In this article you will find the results for the Powerball Drawing for Monday, January 2, 2023. Were you the lucky one to hit the jackpot and get those winning numbers?

Tonight’s winning numbers for the $265 million Powerball Lottery’s jackpot have been revealed. Each Powerball Lottery drawing takes place three times a week, specifically each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). If you purchased a ticket for the Powerball Lottery drawing for Monday, January 2, 2023, here are the results and all the wiining numbers.

If you live in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, and other 40 U.S. states; as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, you can buy a Powerball ticket for $2 and try your luck.

For every new Powerball Lottery drawing, the jackpot increases depending on the prizes won for that drawing. For this Monday's drawing, the Powerball jackpot has increased byand it is now a prize of $265 million. Were you lucky enough to hit it?

Monday, January 2, 2023 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 09-62-12-07-31 and the Power Ball number is 22. The PowerPlay Multiplier is 2. Were the odds in your favor to win those $265 million?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity in order to divide the money in the best way possible and do not spend it as soon as it arrives to your pocket, but it all depends on the winner's decision.