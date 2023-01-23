A new Powerball Drawing is here and the ticket-holders will definitely want to know if they were the lucky ones to guess all the winning numbers, so here are the results for this Monday, January 23, 2023.

The winning numbers for the $502 million Powerball Lottery’s jackpot have arrived. As every week, the Powerball Lottery drawing takes place each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). In this article you will find the resultd for this Monday, January 23, 2023. Were you the lucky one to win this huge prize?

With each Powerball Lottery drawing, the jackpot changes and increases depending on the amount of winners on the previous edition. For this Monday's drawing, the jackpot increased to $502 million, almost $100 million more from last week.

Remember that if you live in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, and other 40 U.S. states; as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, you can buy a Powerball ticket for only $2 and try your luck to win millions.

Monday, January 23, 2023 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 12-31-47-58-60 and the Power Ball number is 23 . The PowerPlay Multiplier is 3 . Were the odds in your favor to win those $502 million?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity in order to divide the money in the best way possible and do not spend it as soon as it arrives to your pocket, but of course it all depends on the winner's decision.