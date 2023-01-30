A new Poweball drawing is here and the ticket holders are anxious to know the winning numbers, so here are the results for Monday, January 30, 2023. Were you the lucky one to hit the jackpot?

The results for the $613 million Powerball Lottery’s jackpot are finally here. As usual, the Powerball Lottery drawing takes place each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). In this article you will find the winning numbers for this Monday, January 30, 2023. See if you were the lucky one to hit the jackpot!

With each Powerball Lottery drawing, the jackpot has a huge change and it increases depending on how many winners were in the previous edition. For this Monday's drawing, the prize increased to $613 million, more than $100 million from what last week had.

Remember that if you live in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, and other 40 U.S. states; as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, you can buy a Powerball ticket for only $2 and try your luck to win millions.

Monday, January 30, 2023 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 49-01-36-04-12 and the Power Ball number is 5. The PowerPlay Multiplier is 2. Were the odds in your favor to win those $613 million?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity in order to divide the money in the best way possible and do not spend it as soon as it arrives to your pocket, but of course it all depends on the winner's decision.