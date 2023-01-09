A new powerball drawing is here. The results for this Monday, January 9, 2023, have arrived and the winning numbers will give a big joy to that lucky ticket-holder.

Tonight’s winning numbers for the $340 million Powerball Lottery’s jackpot are here. For those who don't know, ach Powerball Lottery drawing takes place three times a week, specifically each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). If you purchased a ticket for the Powerball Lottery drawing for Monday, January 9, 2023, you can check all the wiining numbers Were you the lucky one?.

In Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, and other 40 U.S. states; as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, you can buy a Powerball ticket for $2 and try your luck.

With each Powerball Lottery drawing, the jackpot increases depending on the prizes won for that drawing and those who remain without a winner. For this Monday's drawing, the Powerball jackpot has increased byand it is now a prize of $340 million. Were you lucky enough to hit it?

Monday, January 9, 2023 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 18-43-48-60-69 and the Power Ball number is 14. The PowerPlay Multiplier is 3. Were the odds in your favor to win those $340 million?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity in order to divide the money in the best way possible and do not spend it as soon as it arrives to your pocket, but it all depends on the winner's decision.