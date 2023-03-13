Another Powerball Live drawing took place this Monday, March 13, 2023. Here you will find the results of it, including all the winning numbers and the PowerPlay Multiplier.

As every week, the Powerball Lottery drawing takes place each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). The results for the $52 million Powerball Lottery’s jackpot have arrived and in this article you will find all the winning numbers for this Monday, March 13, 2023. Good luck!

With each Powerball Lottery drawing, the jackpot has a massive change and it increases depending on how many winners were in the previous edition. But for this Monday, the prize is at $52 million as it restarted a few days ago. People can choose five numbers between 1 and 69 and see if they selected the perfect ones to win millions.

Remember that if you live in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, and other 40 U.S. states; as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, you can buy a Powerball ticket for only $2 and try your luck to win millions.

Monday, March 13, 2023 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 03-46-24-10-63 and the Power Ball number is 04. The PowerPlay Multiplier is 2. Were the odds in your favor to win those $52 million?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity in order to divide the money in the best way possible and do not spend it as soon as it arrives to your pocket, but of course it all depends on the winner's decision.