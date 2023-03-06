A new Powerball drawing has arrived and all the ticket-holders are looking to hit the jackpot. Here are the results for this Monday, March 6, 2023. Good luck to everyone!

The results for the $20 million Powerball Lottery’s jackpot are here. As every week, the Powerball Lottery drawing takes place each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). In this article you will find all the winning numbers for this Monday, March 6, 2023, the third one of the month. Were you lucky enough to guess all the numbers?

With each Powerball Lottery drawing, the jackpot has a massive change and it increases depending on how many winners were in the previous edition. But for this Monday, the prize is at $20 million as it restarted a few days ago.

Remember that if you live in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, and other 40 U.S. states; as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, you can buy a Powerball ticket for only $2 and try your luck to win millions.

Monday, March 6, 2023 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 69-58-13-29-02 and the Power Ball number is 04. The PowerPlay Multiplier is 3. Were the odds in your favor to win those $20 million?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity in order to divide the money in the best way possible and do not spend it as soon as it arrives to your pocket, but of course it all depends on the winner's decision.