New results for the Powerball Lottery were released. The Saturday, December 10, 2022, drawing’s winning numbers are here. Check out if you won any prize on today’s Powerball Lottery.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday a Powerball Lottery drawing takes place at 11:00 PM (ET), so it’s time to know the new results of this event. Today, Saturday, December 10, 2022, the Powerball Lottery winning numbers have been revealed.

To take part in any of this three times a week drawing, customers only have to pick five numbers from 1-69. That goes along with an extra one called Powerball in the range of 1 to 26. Something favorable about the Powerball Lottery is that each ticket costs just two dollars.

The other advantage is that the best prize rises until a lucky player wins it. That makes the jackpots be so remarkable if you take any of them. This game can be played almost anywhere since it is in 45 US States including places like California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Saturday, December 10, 2022, Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers were: 23-9-68-49-47 and the Power Ball number was 19. The PowerPlay Multiplier was 2. The overall odds of taking the jackpots are 1 in 292.2 million and the odds of receiving any prize are 1 in 24.9, according to the Powerball Lottery’s official site.

The estimated jackpot for today was 116 million dollars. There is also an option for the winners to receive the prize as an annuity. It would be paid in 30 installments over 29 years. For this Saturday’s drawing the cash prize was worth $61.3 million.