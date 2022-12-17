The Powerball Lottery has revealed new results for Saturday, December 17, 2022. Find out the drawing’s winning numbers to check if you won the jackpot of the Powerball Lottery.

The Powerball Lottery drawings happen three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. It occurs in Florida at 11:00 PM (ET), which means now you can see the new results. Today, Saturday, December 17, 2022, the Powerball Lottery winning numbers were revealed.

Participating is very simple since those interested just have to select five numbers in the range of 1-69. There is also another one known as Powerball from 1 to 26. One relevant advantage that the Powerball Lottery has is that each ticket costs two dollars.

The other one is that the jackpot keep growing until someone takes it. This game can be played almost anywhere given it is allowed in 45 US States including California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Saturday, December 17, 2022, Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers were: 56-33-66-68-64 and the Power Ball number was 12. The PowerPlay Multiplier was 2. According to the Powerball Lottery’s official site, the overall odds of taking the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million and the odds for any prize are 1 in 24.9.

The estimated jackpot for today was 149 million dollars. There is also the chance of receiving the prize as an annuity. It would be paid in 30 installments over 29 years. For this Saturday’s drawing the cash prize was worth $80.4 million.