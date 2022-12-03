The Powerball Lottery Drawing that took place on Saturday, December 3, 2022, revealed new winning numbers for this event. Find out if you made the right calls on today’s Powerball Lottery and check out if you won a prize.

There is a new Powerball Lottery drawing happening every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. This is a three times a week event that occurs at 11:00 PM (ET). That means now some new results have been released. Today, Saturday, December 3, 2022, the Powerball Lottery winning numbers are here.

To participate in the Powerball Lottery you just have to choose five numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra one called Powerball in the range of 1-26. The cost of playing is also an advantage given each ticket costs only two dollars.

One highlight about the Powerball Lottery is that the prize keeps growing until someone takes it. That allows for the jackpots to be considerable if you win them. It can be played in 45 US States including places such as California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Saturday, December 3, 2022, Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers were: 13-36-37-6-33 and the Power Ball number was 7. The PowerPlay Multiplier was 4. According to the Powerball Lottery’s official site, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, while those of hitting the jackpots are a way lower 1 in 292.2 million.

The estimated jackpot for today was 81 million dollars. There is also the possibility for the winners to receive the prize as an annuity. It would be paid in 30 installments over 29 years. For this Saturday’s drawing the cash prize was worth $42.1 million.