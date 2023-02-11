The Powerball Lottery has released the new results for Saturday, February 11, 2023. Check out the drawing’s winning numbers for today to learn if you won the jackpot or any other prize.

The Powerball Lottery drawings occur three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. These events happen in Florida at 11:00 PM (ET), which means now it’s time for the new results. For today, Saturday, February 11, 2023, the winning numbers have been revealed.

Those customers wanting to participate in it only need to select five numbers from 1-69 along with an extra one known as Powerball in the range of 1 to 26. The main advantage of the Powerball Lottery is the low price of the tickets because they cost just two dollars.

The other characteristic to highlight is the jackpot constantly grows. The prize rises until a somebody takes it. Also, almost every person can play since it is allowed in 45 US States including California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Saturday, February 11, 2023, Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers were: 65-30-10-23-54 and the Power Ball number was 11. The PowerPlay Multiplier was 4. The odds of getting any prize are 1 in 24.9 and the overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Powerball Lottery’s official site.

The estimated jackpot for today was 34 million dollars. There is the option for those who win to receive the prize as an annuity of 30 installments over 29 years if they opt to do so. For this Saturday’s drawing the cash prize was worth $18.3 million.