The new drawing of the Powerball Lottery has just been held, so there are some winning numbers to know. These were the results for Saturday, February 18, 2023. Find out here if you were able to hit the jackpot or win any other prize.

The Powerball Lottery drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. This three times a week event is organized in Florida at 11:00 PM (ET), so it is time to learn what the new results were. For today, Saturday, February 18, 2023, the winning numbers have already been released.

The players that want to take part in this game have to choose five numbers from 1 to 69 along with another one called Powerball in the range of 1-26. The factor that stands out is how low the price of the tickets are since they cost only two dollars each.

One extra advantage is the jackpot continues to rise until a customer wins it. Also, almost every person can play. This possibility is available since it is allowed in 45 US States including California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Saturday, February 18, 2023, Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers were: 31-08-37-32-21 and the Power Ball number was 23. The PowerPlay Multiplier was 4. The overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million and the odds of getting any prize are 1 in 24.9, according to the Powerball Lottery’s official site.

The estimated jackpot for today was 73 million dollars. There is the option for those who prefer it to receive the prize as an annuity of 30 installments over 29 years. For this Saturday’s drawing the cash prize was worth $38.5 million.