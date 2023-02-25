The latest drawing of the Powerball Lottery has been completed. These were the new winning numbers for today, Saturday, February 25, 2023. Check out if you hit the jackpot or any other prize.

The Powerball Lottery drawings take place each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. This three times a week game happens in Florida at 11:00 PM (ET), which means it’s time to find out what the new results were. For today, Saturday, February 25, 2023, the winning numbers are here.

The customers that want to participate in this event only need to pick five numbers in the range of 1 to 69 and an extra one known as Powerball from 1-26. The characteristic that should be highlighted is how low the price of the tickets is because they cost just two dollars.

Something else that is advantageous is that the jackpot grows until a player takes it. Also, you can play from almost anywhere. This is possible since it is allowed in 45 US States including California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Saturday, February 25, 2023, Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers were: 24-66-58-11-67 and the Power Ball number was 26. The PowerPlay Multiplier was 3. The odds of getting any prize are 1 in 24.9 and the overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Powerball Lottery’s official site.

The estimated jackpot for today was 119 million dollars. There is an alternative for those who prefer it to receive the prize as an annuity of 30 installments over 29 years. For this Saturday’s drawing the cash prize was worth $61 million.