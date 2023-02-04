The Powerball Lottery has revealed the latest results for Saturday, February 4, 2023. Check out the drawing’s winning numbers of today to see if you hit the jackpot or got any other prize.

The Powerball Lottery drawings happen three times a week. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday a new event takes place in Florida at 11:00 PM (ET), so now it’s time for the results. For today, Saturday, February 4, 2023, the winning numbers have been released.

Those who are seeking to take part in it only need to pick five numbers in the range of 1 to 69 along with another one called Powerball that goes from 1-26. One advantage of the Powerball Lottery is the price of the tickets since they cost just two dollars each.

The other characteristic to highlight is the jackpot constantly rises. It keeps going up until a player wins it. Also, almost everyone can play this game because it is allowed in 45 US States including California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Saturday, February 4, 2023, Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers were: 58-02-15-19-08 and the Power Ball number was 10. The PowerPlay Multiplier was 2. The overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million and the odds of getting any prize are 1 in 24.9, according to the Powerball Lottery’s official site.

The estimated jackpot for today was 700 million dollars. There is the option for the winners to receive the prize as an annuity of 30 installments over 29 years if they chose to do so. For this Saturday’s drawing the cash prize was worth $375.7 million.