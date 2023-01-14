The Powerball Lottery revealed the results of Saturday, January 14, 2023. Check out the drawing’s winning numbers of today to see if you won the jackpot or any other prize.

The Powerball Lottery drawings is an event that occurs three times a week. It happens on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays in Florida at 11:00 PM (ET). Now it’s time to know what the winning numbers were on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

To play you just have to select five numbers in the range of 1 to 69 and an extra one known as Powerball from 1-26. The main advantage of the Powerball Lottery is the price since tickets cost two dollars each.

Although there are other things to highlight such as how the jackpot gets calculated. It’s something important because it grows until a player takes it. This event is allowed in 45 US States including California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Saturday, January 14, 2023, Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers were: 24-26-57-39-47 and the Power Ball number was 23. The PowerPlay Multiplier was 2. The overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million and the odds to earn any prize are 1 in 24.9, according to the Powerball Lottery’s official site.

The estimated jackpot for today was 404 million dollars. There is also the option for the customers that win the prize to receive it as an annuity. They would get paid 30 installments in 29 years if they want to do it with that mechanism. For this Saturday’s drawing the cash prize was worth $211.7 million.