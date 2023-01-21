The Powerball Lottery has released the results for Saturday, January 21, 2023. Check out the new drawing’s winning numbers of today to know if you could take the jackpot or any other prize.

The Powerball Lottery drawings happen three times a week every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. It’s in Florida at 11:00 PM (ET), so now you are able to find out what the winning numbers were for today, Saturday, January 21, 2023.

If someone wants to take part in it the customer only have to pick five numbers from 1 to 69 along with an extra one called Powerball in the range of 1-26. But there is a fantastic advantage in the Powerball Lottery regarding the price of the tickets since they cost just two dollars each.

There are other things to highlight like how the jackpot increases its total. This is something essential to know because it rises until a player wins it. It’s also important to keep in mind it is allowed in 45 US States including California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Saturday, January 21, 2023, Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers were: 14-5-64-19-46 and the Power Ball number was 22. The PowerPlay Multiplier was 4. The odds to get any prize are 1 in 24.9 and the overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Powerball Lottery’s official site.

The estimated jackpot for today was 473 million dollars. There is the option for the players that get to win the prize to receive it as an annuity. They would be getting paid in 30 installments over 29 years if they opt to do it that way. For this Saturday’s drawing the cash prize was worth $255.7 million.